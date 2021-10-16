Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €80.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEM. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €75.75 ($89.12).

Shares of NEM stock opened at €89.42 ($105.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and a PE ratio of 87.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €70.24. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 52 week high of €93.84 ($110.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

