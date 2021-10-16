Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $306.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,348,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,471.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 98,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

