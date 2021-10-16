Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.88

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.88 and traded as high as $9.09. Neonode shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 115,274 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $99.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 3.00.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Neonode had a negative net margin of 84.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neonode stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.16% of Neonode as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

