Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.88

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.88 and traded as high as $9.09. Neonode shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 115,274 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $99.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 3.00.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Neonode had a negative net margin of 84.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter.
About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
