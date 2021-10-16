Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 97,071 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $67,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $76,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after buying an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $57,370,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 54.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $28,525,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $43.33 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

