Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,106,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 548,215 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $62,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.02. The firm has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

