Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $49.43 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $49,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $92,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $268.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.99 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $304.36 and its 200-day moving average is $315.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

