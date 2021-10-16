Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,439,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,440 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.21% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $54,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 714,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,296,000 after buying an additional 79,759 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 28,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,363,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,119,000 after buying an additional 36,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

