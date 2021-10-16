Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 43,042 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,869,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,042 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $58,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Harsco by 185.1% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Harsco during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 693.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSC. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

