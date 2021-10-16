Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 90,147 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,930,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,147 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $64,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $107,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.16 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

