Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,233,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,243,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DV. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DV stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DV shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.
DoubleVerify Company Profile
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
