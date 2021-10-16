Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,233,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DV. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DV stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DV shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

