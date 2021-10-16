Neutrino USD Market Capitalization Achieves $565.26 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $565.26 million and $8.26 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 574,005,656 coins and its circulating supply is 574,005,072 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

