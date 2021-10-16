NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Get NewAge alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NBEV. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating on shares of NewAge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. NewAge has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.71 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Analysts expect that NewAge will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NewAge by 94.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 46,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NewAge by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 112,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewAge by 13.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,254,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 143,872 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NewAge in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of NewAge by 116.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About NewAge

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.