News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis boosted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 555.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415,716 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.08% of News worth $12,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth about $3,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of News by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 94,369 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of News by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 199,274 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,599,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,798,000 after purchasing an additional 159,794 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. News Co. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $27.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

