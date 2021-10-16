NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,634,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,851,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

