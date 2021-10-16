Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Update

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the September 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 276.0 days.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$10.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

EFRTF has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

