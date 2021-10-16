NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NGM shares. Cowen raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 174,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,524. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. The company had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $79,995,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $18,833,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $9,860,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after buying an additional 437,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after buying an additional 413,843 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

