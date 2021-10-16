Nigel Pocklington Purchases 7,500 Shares of Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Stock

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) insider Nigel Pocklington purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($34,491.77).

Good Energy Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 398 ($5.20). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 331.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 295.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91. The firm has a market cap of £52.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93.

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.22%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Good Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.