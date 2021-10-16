NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the September 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NightFood stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.21. 135,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,853. NightFood has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.
