NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the September 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NightFood stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.21. 135,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,853. NightFood has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.

About NightFood

NightFood Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of a functional food line of snacks that are suitable for evening consumption. Its products are primarily in the form of nutrition bars.The company was founded by Sean J. Folkson on October 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

