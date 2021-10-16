NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Short Interest Up 204.1% in September

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a growth of 204.1% from the September 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NIOBF opened at $0.79 on Friday. NioCorp Developments has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

