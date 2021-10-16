Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Down 62.8% in September

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the September 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nitto Denko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Nitto Denko stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,169. Nitto Denko has a 52-week low of $32.98 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

