Noir Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Noir has a market capitalization of $228,902.34 and approximately $495.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Noir has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00098159 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.05 or 0.00401024 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012877 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00035571 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009543 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,469,585 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

