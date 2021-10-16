Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Given “Neutral” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NSR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$14.50. The firm has a market cap of C$490.64 million and a P/E ratio of 38.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.17.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$5.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Royalty will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.14%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

