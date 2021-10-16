NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.00 ($50.59).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOEJ. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €25.88 ($30.45) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company’s 50-day moving average is €40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.