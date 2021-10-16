NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.00 ($50.59).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOEJ. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €25.88 ($30.45) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company’s 50-day moving average is €40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

