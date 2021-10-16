North American Construction Group’s (NOA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at ATB Capital

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at ATB Capital in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOA. Pi Financial upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.31.

North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$8.49 and a 52-week high of C$21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$565.80 million and a P/E ratio of 15.74.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$140.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.3900004 earnings per share for the current year.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

