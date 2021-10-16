Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,753,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,934 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,019,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,185,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 140,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,238,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,158,000.

IWF stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,995. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.60. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.63 and a 1-year high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

