Northern Trust Corp Sells 57,879 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,491,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,879 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.96% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,110,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 461,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,333,000 after purchasing an additional 487,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE EL traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $320.82. The company had a trading volume of 835,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,875. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $347.82. The company has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.23.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,432.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.