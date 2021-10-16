Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,950,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,437 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $848,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,006,000 after acquiring an additional 110,944 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APD traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.70. 1,637,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,753. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.53 and a 200 day moving average of $283.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.67.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

