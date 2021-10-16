Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.482 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Northwest Natural has raised its dividend payment by 1.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Northwest Natural has a dividend payout ratio of 75.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.9%.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NYSE NWN opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In related news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northwest Natural stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Northwest Natural worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.