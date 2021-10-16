Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires Shares of 2,225 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,225 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global stock opened at $280.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54.
In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total transaction of $5,157,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 938,604 shares of company stock worth $243,067,560.
COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.21.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.