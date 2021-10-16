Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires Shares of 2,225 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,225 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $280.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total transaction of $5,157,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 938,604 shares of company stock worth $243,067,560.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.21.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

