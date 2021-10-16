Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,391 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after buying an additional 6,059,144 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,398,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,772,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $55.62. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

