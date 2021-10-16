Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 318,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 123,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,796,000 after acquiring an additional 27,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $635.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $659.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.48 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

