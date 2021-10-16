Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,844 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 18.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEV stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $39.29 and a 12 month high of $55.73.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

