Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $610,000 Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,244 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 154.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,424,000 after purchasing an additional 280,758 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,247,000 after purchasing an additional 229,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 145.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 144,363 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $3,596,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,923,000 after purchasing an additional 48,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.88.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

