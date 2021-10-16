NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.430-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.83.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.21.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. NorthWestern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

