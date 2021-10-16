Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Short Interest Update

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutriband from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTRB opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Nutriband has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 225.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutriband will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

