NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NUVA opened at $56.54 on Thursday. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2,828.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NuVasive by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,962,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $336,353,000 after buying an additional 38,056 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NuVasive by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,027,000 after buying an additional 1,014,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NuVasive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NuVasive by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,441,000 after buying an additional 82,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,911,000 after buying an additional 28,936 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

