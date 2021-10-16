Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

JMM stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 804.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 17.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

