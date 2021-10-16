Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Up 102.6% in September

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the September 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 13.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 81,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.62. 144,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,054. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

