Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nuwellis in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NUWE opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.11. Nuwellis has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $12.38.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 206.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUWE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter worth $943,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter worth $730,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter worth $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at $156,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

