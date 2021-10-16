NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 21,962 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $189.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.09 and a 200-day moving average of $203.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $126.80 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

