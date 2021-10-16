Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $2.10. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 46,869 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $167.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
