Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $2.10. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 46,869 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $167.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,928,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 63,399 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

