Oikos Price Hits $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oikos has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $3,936.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oikos

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 194,006,803 coins and its circulating supply is 183,872,093 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

