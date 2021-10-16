OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 2,005 Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DJP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,255,000 after purchasing an additional 165,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 42.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40,855 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the second quarter worth approximately $889,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 21.3% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter.

Get iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN alerts:

NYSEARCA DJP opened at $30.59 on Friday. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP).

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.