OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NRGU opened at $194.00 on Friday. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $207.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.86.

