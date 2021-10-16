OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.