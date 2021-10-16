OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $1.56 Million in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after buying an additional 127,835 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $4,825,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $4,590,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,726,000 after buying an additional 60,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,732,000.

FMHI stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.01. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $57.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

