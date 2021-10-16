OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in None (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in None (NYSEARCA:VUSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of None at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of None in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in None during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in None during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in None during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in None during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUSB opened at $50.07 on Friday. None has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $51.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12.

