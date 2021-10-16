Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 166,170 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,170 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 4.2% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.31% of ServiceNow worth $333,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $1,297,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 65.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,557,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Summit Insights began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.97.

Shares of NOW traded up $10.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $663.18. The company had a trading volume of 919,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,145. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $630.66 and its 200-day moving average is $561.51. The company has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 789.51, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $1,493,828.49. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.