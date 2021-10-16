Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 376,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,494 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 1.4% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Linde were worth $108,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $257,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 23.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Linde by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Linde by 45.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.20.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $308.24. 1,230,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,336. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $317.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.63. The company has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

