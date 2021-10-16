Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.80.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.02. The company has a market cap of $708.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 1.44. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $26.58.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.29 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. Analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,605 shares of company stock worth $829,185 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 860,899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 395,914 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 467.7% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 364,800 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $2,366,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

